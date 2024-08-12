This Tuesday, August 13 at 6:00 p.m. from the Red Bull Arena, Club Tigres UANL will face New York City FC in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024.
The San Nicolas de los Garza group directed by Veljko Paunovic advanced to that round as first place in Group N and eliminated Club Pachuca 1-0; while the New York team finished second in Group L and eliminated Club Pachuca in a penalty shootout. New England Revolution.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
The feline team has a powerful team that can easily defeat the New York team, man for man, they easily overcome them.
The New York team is fifth in the Eastern Conference, but its recent results have been very poor and its recent victories have been without much dominance, as they have been very close results against very weak rivals, so the Aztec team can give them a thrashing given the differences in their squads.
The feline defense has been very good in its last matches and with the ‘Paton‘ They have regained confidence in their goal, so it is likely that they will be able to keep an unbeaten record in this match.
The French striker has not scored in the current season Leagues Cup 2024 and has gone three games in a row without scoring, so in this game he can break that scoring drought.
The Argentine striker is another of the university team’s strong cards in attack, so it is likely that he will have dangerous opportunities to make his presence felt on the scoreboard.
