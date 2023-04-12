This Thursday, April 20 at 8:00 p.m., the Tigres UANL will receive the motagua of Honduras in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League, a key in which they have a 1-0 advantage, so any result that is not a defeat will give them access to the next tournament.
The cats defeated the Honduran team by the slightest difference 1-0, so they will seek to close the series satisfactorily to advance to the next round.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team will have the debut of its new technical director and it is after losing last weekend against Mazatlán FC, the board dismissed Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz and they hired the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Channel: Fox Sports.
streaming: Amazon Prime Video.
Channel: Fox Sports 1 and TUDN USA.
streaming: TUDN.com, TUDN App and foxsports.com
tigers: 1 win.
Montagua: 0 wins.
Tie: 0 draws.
tigers: DVDD E.
Montagua: VDDD E.
It seems that with the arrival of Siboldihe ‘Tooth‘ will have confidence and a leading role in the team again, it is expected that he can start.
Tigers Lineup: Guzman; Garza, Lichnovsky, Caetano, Angulo; Pizarro, Gorriaran, Cordova; Lopez, Gignac and Ibanez.
Banking: Ortega, Loroña, Reyes, Tercero, Aquino, Carioca, Vigón, Fulgencio, Lainez, Quiñones.
motagua It comes from winning in their local league and they will seek to make manhood and turn the world around to eliminate the Mexican club and continue in international competition.
Motagua Lineup: Licone; Melendez, Pereira, Melendez, Decas; Delgado, Triverio, Castellanos, Martinez; Lopez and Hernandez.
Banking: Campana, Rodríguez, Moreira, Obregón, Núñez, Álvarez, Mejía, Maldonado,
With the presentation of Robert Dante Siboldi On the feline bench, the players will show their best qualities to earn the trust of DT, so they will come out with everything and with a goal advantage at the end, the team will be victorious with their qualification to the next round.
Tigers 3-0 Motagua.
#Tigres #UANL #Motagua #watch #live #start #time #team #news #forecast
Leave a Reply