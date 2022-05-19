Next Saturday, May 21, the semi-final second leg of Mexican soccer will take place between Tigres UANL and Atlas, the red and black team and current champion of Aztec soccer has the advantage, after having thrashed in the first leg 3-0, not However, it will not be easy to finish off the cats in the remaining 90 minutes.
So the team from San Nicolás de los Garza will have to win by three goals if they want to advance to the next round.
When is? Saturday May 21.
What time does it start? 8:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? University Stadium; San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon.
TV Channels | TUDN and Afizzionados (Mexico); futboTV, TUDN USA and Univision (United States).
Online Streaming | Blim TV (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
The red and black team thrashed at home 3-0 and left the bar very high for the auriazul team at home, so any victory, draw or defeat of no more than two goals will give them a pass to the final.
For its part, the feline team is in intensive care after the win received at the home of the red and black team, the auriazul team has left much to be desired in recent weeks and their 3-0 victory against the defending champions seems very complicated. They are one of the best defenses in the league.
UANL Tigers Lineup (3-4-2) | Guzman; Ayala, Pizarro, Lichnovsky; Duenas, Vigon, Rafael Carioca, Angle; Quinones, Gignac and Soteldo.
Atlas Lineup (3-5-2) | Vargas; Santamaria, Nervo, Aguilera; Abella, Zaldívar, Rocha, Reyes, Chalá; Furch and Quinones.
After the thrashing they received in the first leg 3-0, it seems that the San Nicolás de los Garza team is annihilated, however, the team cannot be ruled out so easily. Michael Herrera and they will surely come out with all their offensive power from the first minutes of the match at ‘El Volcán’.
Despite this, it will be very difficult for them to catch up and they will surely win, but it will not be enough to advance to the grand final.
UANL Tigers 2-1 Atlas.
