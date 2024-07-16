This Wednesday, July 17 at 9:00 p.m. from the Estadio Universitario, Club Tigres UANL will face Club América in the corresponding Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team will seek its second victory of the competition after having defeated Club Necaxa by the minimum difference 1-0 and tying with Atlas 1-1 in Matchday 2-2, for its part, the blue-cream team comes from losing 1-2 away to Atlético de San Luis and winning 3-1 at home against Club Querétaro.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
The Eagles are coming off a win over the felines in the final of the Liga MX Super Cup and with many absences they managed to overcome them, so even though they are now visitors, it is most likely that they will repeat the dose, since they have 13 games without losing to the felines.
The Mexico City team has one of the best offenses and the Nuevo Leon team has scored in nine consecutive games, so it is very possible that both teams will score during the match.
After two days, the ‘Bomb‘He has become the individual scoring leader with three goals, so he will try to keep scoring to increase his goal scoring tally.
The Argentine striker is receiving the confidence of Paunovic and that can give him more and more playing time and for that, he will work harder to make himself present on the scoreboard and against the Eagles he will try to show off his offensive power.
The American team has already taken the measure of the Monterrey team, in the last three games against them they have scored at least two goals, so this time would not be an exception.
