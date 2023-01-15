The signing of winter in the @LigaBBVAMX! 💣

According to information from @omarzeron, @TigresOficial The transfer of Nicolás Ibáñez would have already been completed and it would only be necessary to decide who will be the foreigner sacrificed to register the current scoring champion. pic.twitter.com/kvMQIZyJPc

– TNT Sports Mexico (@tntsportsmex) January 15, 2023