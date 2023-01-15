After not being able to get the signing of Rafael Santos Borréthe Tigres UANL board went with everything for the scoring champion of the Apertura 2022 tournament, so the Argentine, Nicholas Ibanezwill be a new player for the San Nicolás de los Garza team and will be the new partner of André-Pierre Gignac.
In the absence of the official announcement by both directives, different media outlets have stated the deal between the two clubs and the footballer as a fact, so the only thing missing is the signing of the contract according to the portal Halftime.
On Friday afternoon, the university team would have begun to negotiate and the Tuzos would have rejected the first offer, but on Saturday they would have convinced the board of the current Mexican soccer champion to let their scorer out.
Curiously, to close matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 this Sunday, January 15, both teams will face each other in ‘El Volcán’, a convenient situation to expedite the process of signing the player who will surely not play the match and will watch the game from the bench or from some box.
With the arrival of the Argentine, the feline directive will have to define which player Not Trained in Mexico will have to be removed from their squad to enter ‘Nico‘. The main candidates are Rafael Carioca, Nicolas Lopez Y Florian Thauvin.
