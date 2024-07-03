The Monterrey communicator Hair Maldonadoannounced the arrival of the Mexican goalkeeper Fernando Tapia to Club Tigres UANL, to reinforce the goal for the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the 23-year-old player arrives from Club Querétaro, after being a key piece in Gallos Blancos, being the starting goalkeeper for most of the Clausura 2024 and maintaining the competition for the starting position during the Apertura 2023.
At a press conference, the coach of the feathered ones, Mauro Gerkexpressed his regret at the departure of Wallbut also acknowledged that this change represents progress in the goalkeeper’s career.
“For us it is sad, but for him I think it is a growth in his career, he deserves it. At one point I said he was the future of Mexico, I think he will be the future of Mexico. He is a kid who works with a lot of humility and has earned respect in the First Division and today it was obvious, just like [Ettson] Ayón, who was going to be sought out by First Division teams because of his youth, his quality and well, they took two good things from the team”
– Mauro Gerk.
Prior to signing with the feline team, Fernando Tapia He was ready to sign with Club Tijuana according to information from journalists of Fox Sports, Brenda Alvarado and Sergio Trevino.
However, everything changed when the interest of the Monterrey team arose, who would have offered him a starting position for the first five games of the tournament to sign with them, because Nahuel Guzman He will be able to return to action on Matchday 6 after serving his suspension matches, so Carlos Felipe Rodriguez would return to the bench.
In 10 games that he was defending the club’s goal, he managed to keep it clean three times and allowed 11 goals in total. Now, the blue-cream youth player will seek to leave a good impression upon his arrival at San Nicolás de los Garza.
