The Tigres UANL had a great 2023 where they were present in the two Mexican soccer finals and lifted the Clausura 2023 tournament trophy to reach their ninth league title, in this way they have wiped the slate clean for Clausura 2024.
New year and new objectives, the San Nicolás de los Graza team will begin its preseason in the coming days, after their respective and well-deserved vacations, after the final of the Apertura 2023 where they were runners-up, they broke ranks and according to information from the journalist from TUDN, Vladimir Garciathe felines will return to work starting January 3, 2024 at their facilities.
The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi He will make a preseason trip to the United States after completing the required medical and physical exams.
They will do preseason work in the city of McAllen, Texas, between January 5 and 11 and during that period it is expected that the team will be able to hold a preparation match against a team, even without confirming the rival.
So far the closest movements to be confirmed in the coming days are the arrival of Juan Brunetta As a new reinforcement, the attacking midfielder of Argentine origin arrives to further enhance the attack.
On the other hand, one of the casualties will be the Mexican winger Raymundo Fulgencio he made the Atlas, after his terrible performance in the final against the Águilas.
It is worth mentioning that, with the arrival of Brunetta It will force the team to get rid of another footballer not trained in Mexico in order to register the Argentine midfielder. According to the journalist David Medrano, Samir Caetano would be the sacrificed one.
