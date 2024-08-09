First place in group 🔥

Three wins in three games 😮‍💨

Round of 16 🔜

They are the @TigresOficial by Veljko Paunovic in #LeaguesCup2024 😎 pic.twitter.com/dRcoNoNXiQ

— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 9, 2024