The Tigres UANL Club remains in competition within the Leagues Cup 2024 and will play the round of 16 against the New York City FC either New England Revolution This Tuesday, August 13, with a schedule to be determined.
The team led by Veljko Paunovic advanced after beating Club Pachuca 1-0 by the minimum difference in the round of 32 with a goal from Marcelo Flores.
In this way, we leave you with the latest news about the feline team prior to their match against one of the aforementioned North American clubs.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team faced Club Pachuca last night in the round of 32 from the Q2 Stadium and thus obtained their pass to the next round where this day their rival will be defined.
The Mexican manager joined the feline team to take on the role of Sports Vice President. It should be remembered that the former footballer has experience as a manager in the Mexican national team.
With the market still open, Gerardo Torrado He mentioned that he had already communicated with the coach and left open the possibility of more reinforcements if the coach needed them.
“I have already spoken with ‘Pauno’ on the phone to understand the needs that will be seen in the squad, in the open market. I will be aware of any need he has to develop his work,” he replied at a press conference.
Marcelo Flores He was the author of the goal that allowed the felines to advance to the next round, and after scoring the goal the attacker celebrated in a curious way, covering one ear and his mouth, which could have been a response to the statements made by the former Tigres UANL coach where he pointed out the player’s technical deficiencies.
