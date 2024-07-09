Club Tigres UANL has set its sights on the Argentine midfielder, Guido Rodriguezthe world champion with the Argentine National Team in Qatar 2022 and current national team member, is sought to reinforce his squad in the second half of 2024.
The 30-year-old footballer already has experience in Mexican football, having played for Club Tijuana and Club América, being a multiple champion and a star with the latter.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team will try to sign him as a free agent, since he recently found himself without a club due to the fact that he has not renewed his contract with Real Betis Balompié.
According to various sources, Mauricio Culebro He has a good relationship with the Argentine footballer’s entourage, so the club’s board of directors is preparing a formal offer.
It is worth remembering that a few months ago the Argentine midfielder was rumored to be a reinforcement for clubs such as Liverpool and the most recent case with a European giant was with FC Barcelona; however, the interest vanished after the arrival of the coach. Hansi Flick.
So far, the auriazul team has not added reinforcements for the second half of the year, but the board continues to analyze the market, especially free agents from Europe, such as Raphael VaraneManchester United defender who has also been linked with the club in recent weeks.
The international transfer market will close on September 1, so clubs still have more than a month and a half to make another signing.
