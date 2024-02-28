Wednesday, February 28, 'Volcán' Universitario stadium field. The UANL Tigers received a visit from Juarez FCfor the duel corresponding to matchday number nine of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
What seemed to be a mere formality match for the Nicolaíta squad, taking into consideration that they were facing the bottom of the general table, ended up being more complicated for Robert Dante Siboldi's team, who, from the stands, saw and could not find the way to tip the balance in favor of the locals.
It was until the eighty-seventh minute when André-Pierre Gignac, who just came on as a substitute in the second half to replace Juan Pablo Vigón, took advantage of a cross sent by Jesús Angulo; styled by Nico Ibáñez, to send the ball to save and thus rescue a victory more than necessary for the claims of the 'U' of Nuevo León.
Tigres' next rival is Toluca, whom they will visit next Saturday, March 2, at 5:00 p.m., on the Nemesio Diez stadium field, for the duel corresponding to matchday number ten of the Clausura 2024 tournament. .
The numbers between Tigres and Toluca They are quite even. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each team has two victories and they have only tied once, which was precisely on matchday eleven of the previous tournament.
For the match next Saturday, March 2, Tigres will have practically a full squad. Javier Aquino and Guido Pizarro returned well from their respective injuries. That is good news for the Nicolaitan cause.
However, Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi remains suspended, so he will continue directing from the stands. Another absentee will be the Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez, who spent his fifth yellow card of the tournament in the agony of the first half, earning himself a suspension for the match.
