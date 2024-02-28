Beyond the 200 or so goals that Gignac has scored with Tigres, what makes him UNIQUE is his habit of showing up ALWAYS when the team needs him.

Top?

Has been.

But NO ONE as DETERMINING as the French…

Video: @naciontigres pic.twitter.com/roPa1mfwZD

— Jaime Garza (@JaimeGarza94) February 29, 2024