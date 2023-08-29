The current Mexican soccer champion, the UANL Tigers, will be playing their friendly match against Santos Laguna next Wednesday.
This game corresponds to matchday 5 of the 2023 Opening Tournament and is one of the most anticipated due to the rivalry that has been forming in recent years.
In this game, those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi are the favorites to take the three points, although nothing is written in football.
One of the disadvantages that Tigres will have for this game is that the Uruguayan technical director will not have a full team.
One of the footballers who was injured was Diego Reyes, however, in recent days ‘Flaco’ began to recover and could be an option for this game where Siboldi could already count on him.
Likewise, another of the elements that was recovered and that may have minutes in this commitment is the new signing Ozziel Herrera. The Mexican soccer player seeks to make a difference and demonstrate why he was one of the most attractive hires of the contest.
Another of the injured who joins the Tigres ‘hospital’ is Eugenio Pizzutto. The midfielder does not end up leaving injuries and after suffering muscle problems in Leagues Cup, it is expected that he will not be ready for this match.
Lastly, in the last few hours it was reported that Diego Lainez has sprained his left knee due to straining the medial collateral ligament, a situation that would be marginalizing him for this commitment.
