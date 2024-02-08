SAINTS VS TIGERS ON OPEN TV!

If there are no changes in the next few days, Santos Laguna vs Tigres will be the only game next Saturday that will be seen on open television. The match corresponding to Matchday 6 will be played at 9:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ij74V2LtXt

— PLATINUM Sports (@PS_SportsTV) February 5, 2024