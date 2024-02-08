The start of 2024 has been a bit strange for the team. Tigers. For those who want to see the glass half full, embrace the fact that the feline squad has not lost, which has three wins and two draws in the first three days of Clausura 2024.
However, pessimists also have their point. And, although Tigres has not known defeat, it is also true that it has played three games without winning. Duels that, on paper, were quite 'winnable'.
The lack of forcefulness against Querétaro and serious defensive errors against UNAM Pumas and Vancouver Whitecaps, frustrated the victory of those led by Robert Dante Sibdoli, who will visit the Santos Laguna next Saturday, February 10, on the TSM stadium field.
Taking into consideration the load of games that Tigres will have during the month of February, it would seem consistent to think that Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi decides to move the team a little, giving rest to elements that are normally starters.
André-Pierre Gignac, for example, saw his level diminished due to the stomach problem acquired when Tigres played against Atlético San Luis. His place could well be occupied by Nico Ibañez, who collaborated with goal actions in all the games he played as a starter.
Ozziel Herrera and Juan Pablo Vigón can play in place of either Diego Lainez and Gorriarán, or even Sebastián Córdova, who saw action on Wednesday, in the first leg against Vancouver Whitecaps.
The good news for the Auriazul team is that Robert Dante Siboldi practically has a full squad. Except for the absence of Javier Aquino, who has not yet fully recovered from his injury, the technical director of the 'U' will be able to count on all the elements to try to get out of this small slump in which Tigres still has not lost, but has not lost either. added by three.
