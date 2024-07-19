Last Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 9:00 p.m., the UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Eagles of Americafor the match corresponding to matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The first twenty-five minutes of the match were all for the Azulcremas. However, as soon as the locals got into the game, things changed. With a goal by Marcelo Flores in the eighty-seventh minute, Tigres beat América 1-0, ending a streak of thirteen games without defeating the Azulcremas.
The next duel that the Tigres de la UANL, led by Veljko Paunovic, will face will be next Saturday, July 20, 2024, when they visit the Saints Laguna on the fourth date of the Mexican championship.
After this commitment, Tigres and the other Liga MX teams will pause their participation in the local tournament and travel to the United States to face the next edition of the Leagues CUP 2024.
Tigres is part of Group N, which also includes Inter Miami and Puebla. It is expected that the auriazul coach Veljko Paunovic will use this competition to test the largest number of players, and thus, when the league tournament resumes, have a greater range of possibilities when facing difficult matches.
Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque remains suspended due to the incident that occurred in the regular season Monterrey derby, where he was seen pointing a laser at the Club de Fútbol Monterrey players, an act that cost him an eleven-match suspension.
Diego Lainez has shown significant improvements in training sessions, and yet, sources in Nuevo León assure that Veljko Paunovic will save him for this last match, before Tigres pauses its league action and fully immerses itself in the 2024 CUP Leagues.
