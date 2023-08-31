So much tigers as Queretaro will live this Wednesday, August 30, their pending duels of Matchday 5 of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX Leaguebut it will be on September 2 when both face each other in the university stadium for Matchday 7.
For this commitment, Diego Lainez He would already be available even though it was argued that he could be away for more time due to his knee injury, since he returned to training with the substitute team since Monday.
Who was not so lucky is the French André-Pierre Gignac, who only did physical therapy for a blow to the ankle. In addition to this, according to the column of SanCadilla North, the Frenchman will be being taken care of for the following games, since the medical staff knows that he needs more time to rest to return to an optimum level. Therefore, it will be the decision of the Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi yes it gives them minutes or not.
Another of the injured is the signing Eugenio Pizzuto. The midfielder does not end up leaving the injuries and after suffering muscular problems during the League Cup 2023it is expected that it will still remain outside.
It’s not all bad news at the feline hospital, as Diego Reyes recovered from last weekend because he even went on the bench against the cougars. In the same way, Ozziel Herrera he also rebounded from the previous week, seeing action against Universidad Nacional, where he scored.
Regarding suspensions, the U of Nuevo León does not have even when the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, Jesus Angulo and the Argentine striker Nico Ibanez They saw the yellow against the capital.
