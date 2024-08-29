The UANL Tigers They are already preparing the match against the Gustavo Lema’s Pumaswho has the felines in seventh position in the table and who promises to complicate things for those led by Veljko Paunovic this weekend.
The match of Tigers vs Pumas corresponds to the Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura and it will be key for the Monterrey team to climb back up the standings, as they still aspire to the leadership they currently hold. Cruz Azul and Rayados.
Below we leave you all the details of this commitment, one of the most striking this week in the Liga MX; as well as confirmed casualties in Tigersbroadcast time and possible alignment.
Paunovic can be pleased with the work done this week in Tigerssince he has the bulk of the squad training at an even pace and will be able to have practically all of his pieces available for the match against Pumas.
It only highlights the absence of Nahuel Guzmanwho remains under suspension and will not be able to return until matchday 8; while Joaquim Pereira is in doubt after coming off the bench in the 83rd minute of the match against Chivasafter suffering muscle discomfort.
The good news is that Diego Reyes is now available to be in the starting eleven and Osvaldo Rodriguez has trained the pair, so he could also receive his opportunity; however, the presence of Uriel Antuna in the squad, Tigres’ latest signing.
The match of Pumas vs Tigres is scheduled for this Sunday, September 1st at 5:00 p.m.on the field of the Olympic University Stadium, in Mexico City.
The last time they played there, Tigers They won 1-0 in the first leg of the Apertura 2023 semi-finals, in addition to three victories in the last six games at CU, so it is not a place that has been so difficult for the locals in recent years.
