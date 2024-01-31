Last Sunday, in front of the White Roosters of Querétaro, Tigers He offered perhaps one of his best matches so far in the tournament. They owned the ball and generated enough plays to dress the Querétaro goalkeeper as a hero.
Ironically, as often happens in the world of football, whoever does things better does not always end up winning, and so the 'U' of Nuevo León, led by Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi, left the Corregidora stadium with a point in the bag. Yes, but with the feeling that, in any case, he lost two more, letting go of the possibility of reaching date number five as the absolute leader of the general classification.
And Tigres recovered its starting goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán, who already returned to the field after being suspended for three games, could not count on his other reference. The goal man: André-Pierre Gignac, due to gastroenteritis suffered in San Luis that did not allow him to even go on the bench.
In this way, Tigres lined up with Nahuel Guzmán in goal, Jesús Angulo and 'Chuy' Garza as wingers, Samir Caetano and Guido Pizarro in the center, Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriarán in the middle of the field, open Sebastián Córdova and Diego Laines; Juan Bruneta and Nico Ibañez in the attack.
The Argentine striker had a 1-1 draw in the first half. However, he failed from the eleven steps and aroused any amount of criticism among Tigres fans, who were quick to regret the absence of André-Pierre Gignac.
For next Saturday's duel, against the UNAM PumasRobert Dante Siboldi will now be able to count on the services of André-Pierre Gignac, so it is expected that he will be the one to start and Nico will have to wait, again, on the bench.
Tigres will receive the university students next Saturday, February 3, on the 'Volcán' field. Except for the case of Javier Aquino, who continues to fight to recover as soon as possible and return to training alongside his teammates, Robert Dante Siboldi has a full squad, so the deck to choose from has become more extensive.
Sebastián Córdova or Luis Quiñones? André-Pierre Gignac or Nico Ibañez? Diego Reyes or Samir Caetano? These are some of the questions that 'profess' Siboldi will have to answer before next Saturday's game.
