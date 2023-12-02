Tigers tied two goals with the Puebla during his visit to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in a match corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team had to come from behind to tie the match in the 75th minute with a goal from Raymundo Fulgencio.
If both teams tie on the overall score, the cats will advance because they have a better position in the general table. In the return leg, at the Volcano, it seems that everything is set for Tigres to advance to the semifinals. After all, he is one of the top favorites for the title from the first day.
The second leg of the quarterfinals will take place next Sunday, December 3 at the Universitario Stadium at 8:10 p.m.
Robert Dante Siboldi will be able to count on his entire squad for the match against Puebla this weekend. Tigres currently has no injured or suspended players.
André Pierre Gignac, who was absent from the first leg against the camoteros, is already training alongside his teammates and could be considered by Siboldi to start against La Franja next Sunday.
