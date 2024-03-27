After falling before the Toluca and the Eagles of Americaalso adding a doubtful draw against Orlando City in the round of 16 first leg of the CONCACAF Champions CUP, the Tigers of the UANL began to raise many doubts among their fans.
However, for the second leg, on the 'Volcán' Universitario field, those led by Robert Dante Siboldi got to work, their forcefulness favored them and they took the victory by a resounding score of 4-2.
Afterwards, before Mazatlan, Tigres came out again with their aim sharpened, they scored five goals against the Mazatlecos and only conceded one goal, thus raising the ship and the moods prior to the league break due to the FIFA date. It is expected that against Puebla they will be able to maintain the same inertia, facing the end of the campaign and the start of the league.
After the unfortunate injury of Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque, who took his place in the feline goal, as he did in the first three days of the Mexican championship, it was the Mexican Carlos Felipe Rodríuez, who joined the feline squad last tournament, as an agent free.
Carlos Felipe's performances have not only been outstanding, but also every time he starts, Tigres has always won. Becoming a kind of lucky charm for the team and his teammates.
Robert Dante Siboldi can breathe relatively easy, because the goal is in good hands, and, apart from Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque, the 'U' of Nuevo León does not have anyone else injured. They are complete to face both tournaments.
