This Wednesday at Nemesio Diez Stadium, Tigers provided an exciting 2-2 draw against the Tolucathus maintaining the second position in the general table with 21 units, but is now focused on its commitment on Date 12 of the Liga MX when you visit Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadiumnext Saturday, October 7.
Against the Red Devils, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He had practically his entire staff, without any of them suffering or ending the match with any ailment. Those who until recently were out of action like Ozziel Herrera, Sebastian Cordova either Diego Lainez They already saw minutes without any problem, added to Eugenio Pizzutowho already appeared on the bench again.
Likewise, the U does not have anyone sanctioned. In fact, after completing his punishment game for accumulation of cards, Jesus Angulo He once again had the luxury of painting himself yellow against the choriceros. Now, the one who must avoid receiving the preventive card at all costs is the French André-Pierre Gignacsince he already has four and would run the risk of being lost before Blue Cross.
About the tie, Siboldi He launched: “It is sad that we could not give victory to our people. Like any game, when you win or lose, there are positive and negative things, things to improve. We couldn’t hit well, it hurts us, we wanted to add three, but we have to be calm”.
