This Friday the activity of the 2023 Opening Tournament returns, which was paused due to the start of the Leagues Cup where teams from the Liga MX and MLS participated.
The Tigres squad ended its participation in the US tournament, being left out in the round of 16 at the hands of staunch rival Rayados de Monterrey by the slightest difference.
Now, those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi have already turned the page, and seek to defend at all costs the title won in the previous tournament.
For the matchday 4 game, the cats will be facing the Rayos de Necaxa on the always complicated field of the Estadio Victoria, where they look like the broad favorites to take the three points.
More Mexican soccer news:
So far, Tigres remains undefeated in the tournament, where they have 5 units, the result of two draws and one victory. In their most recent game in Liga MX, they defeated León, not without difficulties, by the slightest difference with a goal from André-Pierre Gignac.
Although it is true that there are no players suspended for the game against Necaxa, they do have injured players. The first of them is the most recent signing, Ozziel Herrerawho suffered a muscle injury in the Leagues Cup, so he could not be in the round of 16 game against Monterrey.
Another of the footballers who is in the dry dock is the Mexican defender Diego Reyes. “Flaco” was also injured in said contest, and when everything seemed to indicate that he would be ready for the resumption of the Apertura, the defender is still unable to recover, and this week he has trained differently.
These would be the two casualties for Tigres for the game against Necaxa, which will be played next Sunday, August 20, at 9:10 p.m. sharp.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Tigres #UANL #injured #suspended #Necaxa #matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply