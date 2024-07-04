We are days away from the start of the 2024 Apertura tournament, and the information does not stop at the team of Tigers. Veljko Paunovic’s team showed interesting things last Sunday, when they faced the Águilas del América for the Supercopa MX.
Unfortunately, for the auriazul squad, America ended up turning the tables on them and doubts have not been long in coming. The Tigres leadership is handling this transfer market with great caution. Just this week they made their first signing, it is the Mexican goalkeeper Fernando Tapia, who at twenty-three years of age, arrives at Tigres to fight for the position of none other than Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque.
It should be noted that the Argentine goalkeeper will not be able to see action in the first matches, due to his suspension. Carlos Felipe Rodríguez leaves many doubts, so Tapia’s debut could take place as of the second matchday. Could we be witnessing the beginning of the end of the Nahuel Guzmán era? Will the arrival of this youngster imply the non-renewal of Guzmán’s contract after 2025?
Next Saturday, July 6, at 7:00 p.m., the Tigres de la UANL will receive the visit of the Hidrorayos del Necaxa, for the match corresponding to the first day of the Apertura 2024 tournament. We share with you what the Tigres lineup could be on date one.
Goalie: Carlos Felipe Rodriguez
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes and Jesus Angulo
Holding midfielders: Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriaran
Attacking midfielders: Luis Quiñones, Sebastian Cordova and Juan Brunetta
Attacker: André-Pierre Gignac
Those who will not be able to see action in the matchday one between Tigres and Necaxa are Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque (suspension) and Diego Lainez, due to an injury that did not allow him to do preseason with his teammates.
