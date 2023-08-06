What a game awaits us in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, when Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey meet in the Clásico Regio, in a match that promises goals and emotions to the full.
The current champion of Mexican soccer, the UANL Tigersbeat the Vancouver Whitecaps in the penalty shootout, after drawing 1-1 in regular time with a goal from French striker André-Pierre Gignac.
Now, at this stage of the contest, the cats are one of the favorites to take the title of the competition for the quality of each of their players.
One of the advantages that Tigres will have for this commitment is that it has its full squad to play the match, there are no players injured or suspended.
Sebastián Córdova and André-Pierre Gignac were the injured players, however, their evolution was good and they have managed to get out of the discomfort that afflicted them to be key players in the Leagues Cup.
Tigres wants to continue their hegemony against their staunch rival, where in the last 5 games they have achieved 2 victories, one for Rayados and 2 draws. Now the cats seek to apply the same dose as in the previous tournament, where they were eliminated in the semifinals-
For now, you can enjoy the game next Tuesday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m., on the field of Shell Energy Stadium, in Houston, Texas.
