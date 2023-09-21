Tigers will receive Monterey at the Universitario Stadium next Saturday, September 23 in a new edition of the Royal Classic. The UANL team is coming off a painful defeat against Atlas and will seek to get rid of its biggest sporting rival, on matchday 9 of Apertura 2023.
In the last five meetings between these squads, things have been rather even: Tigres has two wins, two draws and just one defeat against Rayados. However, the freshest memory of this intense rivalry is the elimination of Monterrey in the semifinals of Clausura 2023.
Robert Dante Siboldi will seek to maintain his good streak against Monterrey and will try to obtain victory in this edition of the Clásico Regio.
For this important commitment, the Uruguayan coach will have practically all the players on the squad at his disposal. The UANL team does not have any suspended players for the match against Monterrey.
However, Siboldi has a couple of doubts ahead of the classic. Sebastián Córdova is barely returning to training, so his presence in the game is not certain.
According to the most recent reports, Córdova will be part of those called up for the Clásico Regio and could see minutes.
Another element that is in doubt is Ozziel Herrera, who is recovering after suffering a muscle injury.
The former Atlas player continues with his rehabilitation and has done differentiated work.
