The current Mexican soccer champion in the Clausura 2023 tournament, Tigres UANL, is experiencing an extraordinary week where it has just beaten Club de Fútbol Monterrey 3-0 at home in the Clásico Regio and during the week it has just become champions of the Campeones Cup against to Los Angeles FC at home.
In this way, this Saturday, September 30, they will visit the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to face Mazatlán FC on the corresponding matchday 10 to seek to remain at the top of the classification towards the final phase of the competition.
It has been a complicated week where several elements have had a heavy workload due to the intensity of both matches played, so there will surely be some absences for the duel against the purple team, due to injury or simply rest.
In this way, here we leave you with the latest information on possible absences due to injury or sanction this coming weekend.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team comes from a strong physical load during the last week, last Saturday, September 23, they played the Clásico Regio in ‘El Volcán’ and beat the Pandilla 3-0, later they traveled to California, United States This Wednesday the 27th they will compete in the final of the Campeones Cup where they were proclaimed champions from eleven steps.
The cats do not have anyone sent off and they do not have any players sanctioned due to the accumulation of cards, so they will have a full team for the weekend’s duel, unless a last-minute loss occurs.
However, in terms of physical issues, the Nuevo León team does not have confirmed injuries so far, only Ozziel Herrera He is still not taken into account although his return could be close.
