Whatever happens this weekend on the last day, Tigres can no longer lose the right to play the repechage of the Clausura 2023 Tournament in their own home, however, they will surely want to close the tournament with a new victory to be able to arrive with the high spirits for the playoffs.
It will be next Sunday, April 30, when the university students visit León at the Nou Camp Stadium to look for the three points and precisely this will be the duel that puts an end to the regular phase of the championship, with a Fiera that can still get into the league direct depending on what they do Toluca and Pachucaso they will come out with everything to look for a win.
More news from Liga MX
The good news for the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi is that it does not have injured, although even so they did regenerative work during the week, also thinking about the return of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhere they will have their third clash against the Panzas Verdes.
However, it will lose a key man, at least that’s how it has been in the concachampionsWell, the Colombian Luis Quinones saw the yellow cardboard in front of Puebla to add the fifth, so it is suspended and will not be in the Bajío. Outside of that, there is only the case of deletion Vladimir Loronawho continues without being contemplated after that controversial tweet where he exposed his lack of minutes.
Finally, there are two footballers who must be very careful not to receive a yellow card because they would lose the playoffs: the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky and Jesus Garza. Both have four, so it will be up to Siboldi if he keeps them on the substitute bench or risks them.
Being a game in which tigers He no longer aspires to the Big Party directly, three players who are not usual at the start could go: Diego Lainezthe Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez and the Argentine Nico Ibanez.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Tigres #UANL #Injured #suspended #León #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply