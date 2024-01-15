Just a few weeks ago the Apertura 2023 tournament ended and in a few days the Clausura 2024 will begin, where teams like Tigers and Lion They will go out onto the field with the obligation, not only to add three points, but to do things well.
The university students have just lost in the final for the Mexican championship against the Águilas del America. León was eliminated in the quarterfinals, after losing precisely to the azulcremas. Both teams will try to start the tournament on the right foot in what will be the last match of day one.
León vs Tigres will be the match that will close day number of the Mexican championship. The reason? An agreement between both boards, since the two squads were among the last to close ranks in 2023. Tigres for playing the Liga Mx final, and the Esmeraldas for their participation in the club World Cup.
The Uruguayan Jorge Bava, only forty-two years old, already had a brief experience in Mexican soccer, when in 2008, while still a player, he wore the Rojinegros del Atlas shirt. As a coach, however, it will be next Wednesday when he has his first game, so everyone's eyes will be on the South American strategist, who has just done things very well in the Uruguayan league.
Losing against América meant, for the Tigre team, more than the disappointment of being very close to the desired two-time championship. And the frustration clouded the ideas of some of his players, who lost their minds and were sent off innocently.
Nahuel Guzmán for cutting off a clear goal play and then behaving badly against the whistler, will miss the first three matches of Clausura 2024. Luis Quiñones, for his part, will not be able to be in the match against León either, because the referee He registered his expulsion even after the second leg final between América and Tigres had ended, also for disrespecting the whistlers.
