For Clausura 2024 in LIGA MX we are going to have 4 new technicians

🇦🇷 Fernando Gago in Chivas, arrives after having directed Aldosivi and Racing, a total of 135 games. He is 37 years old.

🇺🇾 Jorge Bava in León, has only been Liverpool FC coach for 117 games. He has 42 years.… pic.twitter.com/wAz1fGjSEj

— Edu Torres (@edutorresr) January 10, 2024