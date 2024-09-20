Next Sunday, September 22, 2024, on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, the Ciudad Juárez Bravos will receive a visit from the UANL Tigersfor the match corresponding to matchday number nine of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday nine of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of Tigres. The match took place on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario.
On matchday eight of the 2024 Apertura tournament, the Tigres de la UANL lost their first game of the semester, falling at the home of the bottom-ranked Querétaro, by a score of 1-0. This match took place on the field of the Corregidora stadium.
For its part, Juárez FC is coming off a 3-2 loss to Club de Fútbol Monterrey. The match took place on the BBVA field, and although the team from the border managed to get a 2-1 lead on the scoreboard, in the end Rayados’ hierarchy was stronger, and they ended up losing on Monterrey soil.
While it is true that last Tuesday’s defeat was not expected by anyone, it is important to remember that Tigres UANL is still at the top of the standings. Added to the fact that they will arrive with a full squad for their match against Juárez FC, there is certainly a good chance that they will get three points again.
