Tigers has started its participation in the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX With the right foot. The Monterrey team has played six games and is undefeated in the competition with four wins and two draws. Thanks to these results, the UANL team has 14 points and is in third position in the general table, tied with Monterrey and América.
This weekend, the felines will have a trial by fire when they visit Blue Cross at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. The last confrontations between both squads have been very even, although the cats have a slight advantage. In the last five duels, Tigres has three victories to two for the Celeste Machine.
This looks to be one of the most interesting and competitive duels of the entire day 7 of Clausura 2024.
Robert Dante Siboldi will be able to count on practically the entire squad for the match against Cruz Azul. The cats do not currently have sanctioned players.
In the injured department, things are different. Until now it is unknown if Guido Pizarro will be part of the team that travels to Mexico City to play against the Celeste Machine.
The 'Count', due to his physical discomfort, will not have minutes in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps. His place is expected to be taken by Juan Sánchez Purata.
Javier Aquino is recovering from a sprained left knee and although his rehabilitation is on track, he is not yet ready to return to the field.
