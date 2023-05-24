The first guest at the #Grand finale!! 🐯

oh@TigresOficial beat Rayados in the #ClassicRegio in the #ClásicasSemisMX!

The ‘Incomparables’ will seek their Eighth Title of #LigaBBVAMX!

Congratulations!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pcaf3UJJUd

— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 21, 2023