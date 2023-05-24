The UANL Tigres achieved the objective of reaching the grand final of Mexican soccer with everything and that in the final part of the regular phase it seemed that they would not go very far due to the level of play they had shown in recent weeks.
Before all odds and having had three different coaches in this contest, they entered the final, also, as if that were not enough, leaving out their neighbor and staunch rival, the Monterrey Football Club, which was one of the favorite candidates to be champion. for having been the overall leader for most of the contest.
In this way, we share the information from the Nuevo León team about the possible absences they can count on for the first chapter of the final based on injuries and sanctions against Guadalajara.
Fortunately for the coaching staff commanded by Robert Dante Siboldithe team from San Nicolás de los Garza does not present significant casualties for the beginning of the series against Club Deportivo Guadalajara in ‘El Volcán’.
Until now, the only official casualty by the cat team is David Ayala that he missed the entire tournament and none of the first team players have suffered any serious injury that predisposes their participation in the grand final. Even the Brazilian defender, Samir Caetano who did not play last weekend already trains the team’s partner.
In the same way, the auriazul team does not present any player suspended for yellow or red cards, therefore the feline squad will have a complete team to play the match against the Sacred Flock for the Mexican First Division champion.
