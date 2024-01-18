A HISTORIC GOAL FOR GIGNAC 🇫🇷📜@10APG He reached 200 GOALS with the @TigresOficialin all competitions 😎

He is the third player, with only one club, to reach this amount; in front of him: Borgetti and Cardozo 🤩

