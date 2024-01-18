On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the Green Lion Bellies they received the Tigers on the field of the León Stadium, for the duel corresponding to day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi took the field with Carlos Felipe Rodríguez in goal, Samir Caetano and Guido Pizarro in the center, Jesús Angulo and Javier Aquino as wingers, in the middle they lined up Fernando Gorriarán and Rafael Carioca, open Diego Lainez and Sebastián Córdova and forward Juan Brunetta (interspersing positions with Sebastián) and André-Pierre Gignac, who reached two hundred goals with the Tigres team.
At minute fifty of the match, Ángel Mena put the locals ahead. However, a goal from outside the area scored by Sebastián Córdova and one more from a dead ball by the historic André-Pierre Gignac, gave the definitive victory to the 'U' of Nuevo León, who in this way began the tournament of Closing 2024 on the right foot.
For matchday number two, against the Chivas Rayadas del GuadalajaraRobert Dante Siboldi will now be able to count on the presence of Colombian Luis Quiñones, who was sent off in the second leg final against América.
Taking into consideration that he had not been training with Sebastián Córdova as a starter, even though he scored yesterday, it is expected that the Mexican will go to the bench and that his place will be occupied by Luis Quiñones, this being the only modification for the commitment of the next Sunday, on the 'Volcán' Universitaria field.
The only major absentee in the starting eleven of the Auriazul squad will continue to be Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque, who will also miss the duel on matchday three, due to the suspension obtained, also in the December final, against the Eagles.

