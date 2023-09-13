Next Sunday, September 17, at 7:00 p.m., the UANL Tigers will visit the Atlas Red-and-Black in the duel corresponding to matchday number eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Those of Robert Dante Siboldi are at the top of the general table, with fourteen units. Only below Atlético de San Luis, who has seventeen points and is the absolute leader of the competition. Meanwhile, the Rojinegros del Atlas are in ninety position, with nine points in seven games played.
The Mexican soccer champion squad will come into this match with a record of three consecutive wins over the Rojinegros… although the record says otherwise. And the last time Atlas beat Tigres on the field of play was in the first leg semifinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament. The second leg was won by Tigres 4-2, but due to an issue of improper alignment it was recorded that they won it the Academy 3-0.
The bad news for the visitors, who will arrive at the Jalisco stadium with two consecutive wins, is that they will not be able to count on the presence of three players of vital importance for the club, such as: Ozziel Herrera, Sebastián Córdova and Guido Pizarro.
According to information from San Cadilla El Norte, Guido Pizarro would already be training alongside his teammates, although it seems very difficult for him to reach 100% for Sunday’s game. Ozziel Herrera and Sebastián Córdova continue training separately, and their prognosis for returning to the courts remains a coin tossed to the wind.
#Tigres #UANL #injured #suspended #Atlas #matchday #Apertura
