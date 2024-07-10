Tigers The 2024 Apertura Tournament started positively, Liga MXsince it was imposed on Necaxa by the narrowest margin of the French André-Pierre Gignac from the penalty spot, with which the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic gained confidence for his next commitment against the Atlasnext Friday, July 12th at the Jalisco Stadium.
Good news for Pauno and the feline hobby is that Diego Lainez He has already returned to group work this week. Factor did the physical part with the substitutes on the field of the University Stadiumbut it was this Tuesday when he began to touch the ball and work alongside the rest, so his return is approaching, with the possibility that he can be present against the Rojinegros. It should be remembered that the national team member underwent surgery on his right ankle and has already been recovering for five weeks.
Apart from that, the university team does not have any injuries, although the suspension issue is different, since it will continue without the Argentine goalkeeper. Nahuel Guzmanwho is still serving punishment duels for that laser beam incident in the Classic Royal while he was in the boxes watching, recovering from surgery. Disciplinary Commission He was given an eleven-match suspension, four of which he served in the 2024 Clausura and another in the MX Super Cupso he still has a long time to go before he gets back into action.
With the absence of the Patonone more time Carlos Felipe Rodriguez He will act as the starter, as he has done since his injury and suspension, while in other news, the feline board is looking to sign the Argentine Guido Rodriguezwithout forgetting that the return of the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky remains a doubt.
