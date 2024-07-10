🐯 @TigresOficial works with the full squad in preparation for the #Matchday2. 🔙 Diego Lainez has completed his fifth week of recovery and is already working alongside his teammates on the court to regain his rhythm and physique. 📹 @R_Almaguer84 pic.twitter.com/38mTtvX2HA — POSTA Sports (@POSTADeportes) July 9, 2024

Apart from that, the university team does not have any injuries, although the suspension issue is different, since it will continue without the Argentine goalkeeper. Nahuel Guzmanwho is still serving punishment duels for that laser beam incident in the Classic Royal while he was in the boxes watching, recovering from surgery. Disciplinary Commission He was given an eleven-match suspension, four of which he served in the 2024 Clausura and another in the MX Super Cupso he still has a long time to go before he gets back into action.