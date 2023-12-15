Tigers will visit America club at the Azteca Stadium this Sunday, December 17, in a duel corresponding to the second leg final of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team has ten games without being able to beat the Águilas and has lost to the azulcremas in three of the four finals they have played in the last decade.
However, the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi rescued a valuable draw at the Volcán and will seek to be crowned Mexican soccer champion at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
For the return leg, the cats only have some doubts and it seems that their lineup will be very similar to the one presented in the first leg final.
One of Siboldi's doubts for the second leg final is in defense. Samir Caetano left the field at the end of the first half of the first leg due to a physical discomfort. Diego Reyes entered his place.
So far it is unknown if the Brazilian defender will be ready to play in the second leg final. In the event that he fails to recover, his place would be taken by Reyes himself.
In the case of Luis Quiñones, the TUDN network reported that he could reappear in the second leg final. The Colombian winger would be working almost at the same time as his teammates and could be called up for the final duel against the Águilas.
These are Siboldi's only doubts for the Apertura 2023 grand final. Tigres does not have suspended players.
