Tigers managed to save the 1-1 draw against Atlas on Matchday 2 of the Apertura 2024, of the Liga MXbut now they will have an always complicated clash when they receive the America in it University Volcanonext Wednesday, July 17, with the aim of giving their fans some joy, since they have been unable to beat the Azulcremas for a long time, since in the last five matches, three have been victories for those from Coapa and only two draws.
For this commitment, Diego Lainez He would finally return after having been absent. The Americanista youth player trained alongside his teammates in Sunday’s training session, since he received medical clearance after recovering from the surgery he had on his right ankle and although it was said that he could make the trip to Guadalajara, the coaching staff decided not to risk him.
Apart from that, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic can boast that it has its entire squad to face the current champion, since it also has no suspended elements, except for the goalkeeper. Nahuel Guzmanwho continues to serve his punishment matches after the incident of Classic Royal of the Clausura 2024. Now on the subject of cards, only Ozziel Herrera He saw the yellow card against the Foxes, while in Matchday 1 the Argentine Nico Ibanez received it.
