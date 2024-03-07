This Tuesday, Tigers did not go beyond 0-0 against Orlando City in it Inter&Co Stadium in the round of Ida of the CONCACAF Champions Cupwhich is why they are obliged to win in the second leg, especially because the visiting goal is the criterion to advance to the next phase.
In any case, for now the royals must concentrate on Matchday 11 of the Liga MXwhere a new edition of the last final against Americanext Saturday, March 9 at the Aztec stadium. One of those who will not have his revenge against the azulcremas is Sebastian Cordovaremembering that he was sent off in the last duel against Toluca.
The one who will be back is the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldiwho finally served his three games of punishment after the incident happened with the Colombian Willer Ditta of Blue Cross. It is expected that with his return the university team will have better performance in the field of play.
On the other hand, the good news for the royals is that they have no injuries in their ranks, remembering that the entire squad was in the call against the Orlando City in the Concachampionswith all the key pieces adding minutes just like the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignacthe Brazilian Rafael Cariocathe Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmanthe Argentine captain Guido Pizarro and the Argentine midfielder Juan Brunetta.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Tigres #UANL #injured #suspended #América #J11 #C2024
Leave a Reply