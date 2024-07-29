Next Wednesday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m. (Mexico time), the UANL Tigers will face the Puebla Stripfor the match corresponding to matchday number one of Group N, in the Leagues CUP 2024.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday thirteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-2 in favor of the team then led by Robert Dante Siboldi. This ended Tigres’ important streak without being able to beat La Franja on the Cuauhtémoc stadium field.
And while Tigres’ central defense has looked good at the start of this Apertura 2024 tournament, conceding just one goal in four games, the task of signing a central defender was something that was already in place, even before Veljko Paunovic’s arrival to the auriazul bench.
After many rumors, the chosen one was Joaquim Henrique, from Santos of Brazil. What facilitated the signing of this interesting player of only twenty-five years of age, was the fact that the Brazilian squad owed Tigres about four million dollars for the signing of the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo, which were taken into account from the total eight million at which Joaquim Henrique is valued.
The central defender is expected to arrive in Monterrey next Sunday to process the corresponding visa that will allow him to join the rest of his teammates in the United States of America. The sacrificed element was Samir Caetano, who will be released from the institution to release Henrique and be considered, even, by the Leagues CUP itself.
Veljko Paunovic will have practically a full squad for the match on Wednesday 31 July. The only player who is in doubt is Diego Lainez, who is returning from a serious injury.
