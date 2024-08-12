Next Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time), Tigres UANL and New York City will face each other in the round of 16 of the Leagues CUP 2024, at the Red Bull Arena New Jersey, in the city of New Jersey.
The auriazul team arrives as a clear favorite for this match, as it has won its last five matches, counting Liga MX and CUP Leagues. New York City, on the other hand, has reached this stage with two draws (victories through penalty kicks) and one loss.
The team, led by Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic, would take to the field with Nahuel Guzmán in goal, Javier Aquino as right back; Jesús Angulo on the left wing. In central defense would be Diego Reyes and Guido Pizarro.
The midfield would be made up of Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriarán; Juan Brunetta, Sebastián Córdova and Ozziel Herrera as offensive midfielders, while the attack would be in the hands of Nico Ibáñez, who put in the cross for Marcelo Flores’ goal in the 1-0 victory against the Tuzos del Pachuca.
The good news for the Monterrey team is that they will be able to count on a full squad for the round of 16 match of the Leagues CUP 2024. It should be noted that Diego Lainez has been recovering from his injury for weeks, but Veljko Paunovic has preferred not to use him.
