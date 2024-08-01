Tigres vs Inter Miami is shaping up to be one of the most interesting matches of the entire group stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Both teams are candidates to win this title and have quite powerful squads.
The UANL team started the Apertura 2024 in a great way and is currently in third position in the general Liga MX table. The felines will seek to continue their good moment when they face the Garzas, leaders of the Eastern Conference.
Below we tell you which Tigres players will not be available for the match against Inter Miami on matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup, either due to injury or suspension.
Veljko Paunovic will have almost his entire squad available for the match against Inter Miami, as he does not have any suspended players.
One of the most common questions regarding Tigres’ participation in the Leagues Cup is whether Nahuel Guzmán, who is currently suspended in Liga MX, can play in this competition. The answer is yes. ‘Patón’ will be available for the match against Inter Miami.
Another doubtful player for this match is Diego Lainez, who missed the Copa América due to an injury. The good news for the felines is that the Mexican winger has already fully recovered from his discomfort and will be able to be taken into account.
