This Sunday the grand final of Mexican soccer will be played between Chivas and Tigres. They didn’t get hurt in the first leg and ended up drawing 0-0, leaving all the emotions for the second leg at Akron Stadium.
The set of tigers They know that there is no tomorrow and now they will have to put everything on the grill to achieve victory in foreign territory, to make them forget the bad experience they experienced in 2017 against the rojiblancos.
More news about the final of the Liguilla Clausura 2023
Coach Robert Dante Siboldi will use his main players to cause danger in goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez’s goal. Men like Diego Lainez, Sebastián Córdova and André-Pierre Gignac himself, will be key pieces to achieve the visitor feat.
Fortunately, The squad commanded by the Uruguayan helmsman has no casualties or injuries for this commitmentso you can have a full team and thus have greater aspirations to the title of the contest.
It should be noted that the only loss due to injury was that of soccer player David Ayala, a player who suffered a cruciate ligament tear since December last year and who has kept him away from the pitch for around 5 months. It is expected that he will be ready to reappear at the end of June.
For now, you can enjoy the grand final match next Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m., through the TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca signal.
#Tigres #UANL #injured #suspended #return #final #Chivas
Leave a Reply