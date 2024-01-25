The Tigres UANL are marching with a firm step at the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament, the feline team is the runner-up in the general classification, after having a perfect pace with three wins to add 9 units.
Just last night they visited the Alfonso Lastras Stadium and achieved victory with everything and the absence of André-Pierre Gignacthe score ended favorably 1-2 for the people from Monterrey with goals from Sebastian Cordova and Juan Brunetta.
This weekend they will play Matchday 3 against Querétaro where they will seek to maintain the good pace and remain at the top of the general table, and initially, they would do so with a full squad since they do not have any injuries.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is worth mentioning that the San Nicolás de los Garza team does not have any injured or sanctioned players for Matchday 3 in their visit to La Corregidora, so Robert Dante Siboldi will have a full squad, at least if no circumstances arise in the coming days with a player who may be absent due to injury.
On his own, the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He will now be able to see activity, after having served his three-game suspension that he received in the second leg final of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Regarding absences due to injury, only the issue of André-Pierre Gignac who was left out of the squad for the game against Atlético San Luis and from training on Thursday due to a last-minute gastroenteritis, however, for Sunday's game he is surely already available.
#Tigres #UANL #injured #sanctioned #Querétaro #Clausura
Leave a Reply