The Tigres UANL are on the right foot in the Clausura 2024 tournament and have just won on Matchday 2 from 'El Volcán' against Club Deportivo Guadalajara by the slightest difference.
The presence of Javier Aquino She is almost ruled out, after having left with an injury to her left knee after the victory against Chivas.
The Oaxacan had to leave the Volcán field directly to the locker room after being left lying on the field due to severe discomfort in his knee and after the game was over he left the stadium with protection.
It is worth remembering that the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He will be absent against the Potosinos since he will finish serving the three games he received due to suspension in the second leg final of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
This Monday, Javier Aquino He was not present at 'El Volcán' for training and went to the hospital to have imaging studies done to determine the severity of the injury to his left knee.
“He went this morning to have studies carried out in the affected area, we will have to see if he completely reduced inflammation, but it is almost ruled out that he will be taken into account for the trip to San Luis this Tuesday,” a club source explained to Channel 6 Sports.
The rest of the players are in good condition, this Monday at noon those who were starters only did regenerative work in the gym of the University Stadium. Those who came on as a substitute or stayed on the bench without minutes also did gymnastics and, in addition, physical and soccer training on the field.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team will seek to add their third victory of the tournament and on Matchday 4 they will play against Atlético de San Luis this Wednesday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
