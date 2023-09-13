Once the FIFA date of the month of September, the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX, will be resumed. The following Sunday, September 17, Atlas receives the Tigers in it Jalisco Stadium for Matchday 8.
The U of Nuevo León is showing that it is going all out for the two-time championship, after beating 5-0 against Queretaro and rise to second place in the general table with 14 points, but not only that, since he would continue to increase his weapons to defend his title because he is nowhere near announcing Marcelo Flores as his new ‘bomb’.
For the clash against the Gallos Blancos, the university students could not count on the Argentine captain again Guido Pizarro, Ozziel Herrera neither Eugenio Pizzutobut this week the three already reappeared in training working separately, but with the possibility of being ready for the duel against the Foxes.
Nor should it be forgotten that Sebastian Cordova caused loss of Mexican team due to an injury, but he also continued his rehab this week and could be eligible against La Academia, while Diego Lainez he left his sprained knee behind; Finally, last weekend the San Nicolás de los Garza team held a friendly against America keeping the french André-Pierre Gignac and to the Argentine Nahuel Guzman to give them rest.
Already on the issue of those sanctioned, the team does not have any, with Jesus Angulo as the element with the highest number of preventive cards, adding only three.
