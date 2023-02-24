This Saturday, February 25, the corresponding matchday 9 will take place between the UANL Tigers and the Guadalajara Sports Club from the University Stadium where the San Nicolás de los Garza team will seek to maintain their undefeated record and the Sacred Flock will want to take over the three units .
It will be the fourth commitment of Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz in front of the cats, after two wins and a draw after the departure of Diego Cocca on date 5.
While, on its own, the rojiblanco team is going through one of its best sporting moments in the last five years under the orders of the Serbian Veljko Paunovic and they have not lost since date 3, accumulating a total of four victories, three draws and only one setback.
After the commitment against the red and black, the team from Monterrey has presented several elements with injuries, but most of them without being serious, during the work of the week it was reported that Jesús Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán they worked individually, but would be available for the weekend.
For their part, the players who were considerably injured are David Ayala, Vladimir Loroña, Nicolás López and André-Pierre Gignac and it is expected that the French attacker is ready to return to activity.
The only player from the cats who will not be able to see activity on the weekend due to a suspension is the Chilean defender, Igor Lichnovskyafter he was expelled in the previous commitment of the red and black.
