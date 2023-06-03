Tigres managed to win their eighth Liga MX title in the 2023 Clausura Tournament, despite the uncertain start it had, since they quickly suffered the loss of the Argentine coach Diego Coccawho left with the Mexican team.
Subsequently, Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz he was in charge, but the team did not lift, so much so that they thanked him for finally betting on the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldiwho defended the colors in his time as a footballer.
In the end, entering from the playoffs, the U of Nuevo León managed to overcome by eliminating Puebla, Toluca and Rayados de Monterreyto face in the grand finale Chivastraced back the aggregate score 2-3 in the akron stadium.
Time to rate each of the varsity players:
The Argentine goalkeeper was an important part of the championship once again, although he did not have as many interventions as in past editions. However, when he suffers defeat he makes excuses, he must continue to fix those details. His particular hallmark continued to be his overconfidence and way of making his rival desperate.
The Chilean started as a starter, but after the change of coaches he ended up losing his position and had to settle for being on the bench. During the team’s worst period of the semester, he did not look confident and lost many individual duels.
Without being his best tournament, the defender had a spectacular closing in the grand final with his good passing game and strong marks to help the team win the title, since it was the most important duel.
At first he was not a starter, but in the end he established himself and now they are even planning to renew him.
The Stitch came as a reinforcement just last year to take over the left side, which is why they only missed one game in the regular season. Like others on the team, in the transition of the strategists his level fell, but little by little he raised it again, although he continued to lack more aggressiveness on offense.
Given the rumors of his possible departure for not renewing, the Brazilian suddenly did not appear in the starting lineup, but in the end he only missed one game in the regular season. Under the command of Siboldi He received his chance to start again and reciprocated the confidence because nobody recovers balls like him.
The Uruguayan arrived as a star signing for the tournament, proving his worth in the first dates by contributing goals, however, little by little he stopped weighing so much and even got injured. He was able to come back for the finals, but he didn’t make much of an impact either.
Chuy is still looking for his consolidation, always being an interesting bet for the right wing, since he knows how to join up front and also defends correctly. The right side was only left out of a duel in the first phase.
Despite the criticism received due to his age from the fans, the Argentine captain continued to have a lot of presence by playing 16 games, 15 as a starter, without forgetting the goal that gave the club the title. Added to this, it should be noted that in addition to being containment he can help by positioning himself as a central defender.
The Oaxacan continues to be part of the backbone of the U de Nuevo León, apart from continuing as the owner of the right side, he also plays as a winger. In the end, the Cruz Azul youth squad could not score goals, and he was not taken into account in several matches.
He did not have such a good tournament in the regular phase, accumulating seven scores. Despite having a presence in many games, he was not so fine, which he could also see in the grand final when he missed a header in front of the goal. However, he appeared when he should have scored the penalty that started the comeback against Chivas.
The Colombian did not have his best contest either, since he was not that dangerous man who overflowed on the right, but he also improved facing the final stretch. He was carried away several times by his emotions that it cost him to accumulate yellow cards, which in the end left him suspended for a game.
The goalkeeper could not see action for a single minute, and before starting the final phase he had to undergo shoulder surgery.
The defender only played one full game due to injuries to other teammates, after which he did not see action again.
Even when he came as a reinforcement last year, the left-back was erased by the three coaches who passed, so much so that he only played 18 minutes in a duel. He complained on social networks about his lack of minutes and was no longer called up.
The Brazilian is the leader of the defense, unfortunately he missed the semifinals and the Ida final due to injury. Prior to his arrival, the feline defense had many weaknesses, but he changed it with his good passing game, leadership and determination to prevail in hand-to-hand duels.
Without earning the starting position at the start of the tournament, little by little he was gaining minutes, helping a lot in midfield with his great run. When a teammate wasn’t there to play, the rojinegro youth squad took the baton, shining with his intensity.
Although he wants to hang on to the championship of his teammates, saying that he did not fail in Europe, the reality is that he did not contribute much to the team, despite receiving several minutes since the Argentine Diego Cocca was still in front. He had his sparks, including two assists in the Liguilla, but it was not decisive to be classified as a luxury reinforcement.
Unlike his teammate in América and Tigres, the one from Aguascalientes did have a good semester, being in charge of pulling the strings in midfield. Even though he didn’t start much of the regular season, he closed the finals in great shape without giving up the job, providing assists and six goals that led to the title.
During the preseason, the midfielder suffered a torn cruciate ligament, for which he underwent surgery and missed the tournament, even though he appears on the squad for the semester.
Rayo had fewer minutes than he was used to this semester, since he barely participated in eight regular season matches, three times as a starter. Although he also participated in the final phase, he could not demonstrate his qualities when it came to attacking.
He began the tournament with Pachuca and then joined Tigres, receiving starting matches, but did not connect with Gignac. Therefore, many times he was on the bench watching having to settle for being a relief. Whoever was the scoring leader of C2023 could barely contribute three goals.
Another that cannot be fully qualified either, having barely added 270 minutes, since it seems that it was not to the taste of the three technicians.
El Diente started twice in eleven games, scoring only once. He still does not have a stellar role and that has diminished his performance.
The Frenchman appeared on the bench during the first games, however, when it was known that he did not enter into plans and could leave at any time, he did not play.
Great job on the part of the Uruguayan who took over a group affected by the bad step in the league in the middle of the tournament and who was already eliminated from the Concachampions under his leadership. Knowing that the regulations were not on his side due to his position in the table, he did not hesitate to always go out to attack to overcome Puebla, Toluca, Rayados and Chivas.
The youth player was required for four matches in the tournament, with 84 minutes, giving good samples.
The goalkeeper had the opportunity to debut by replacing Nahuel Guzman in J17 against León, playing the entire complementary part and conceding a goal.
Other homegrown players who participated were the left back Kenneth James and the defender Manuel Aguilar, both with 45 minutes; the midfielder Sebastian Fierro with 21 minutes and Leonel Prieto and Isaiah Galvanboth with 15 minutes.
