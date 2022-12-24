Yeferson Soteldo He had a brief stay in Nuevo León with the UANL Tigers and the board of directors of San Nicolás de los Garza hopes to do business with the Venezuelan soccer player. Currently the South American is in the Santos F.C. of Brazil and although the club has a purchase option, there is already interest in its services from Chile with Colo-Colo.
Since last semester, the player has been loaned out for one year with an option to buy at Santos F.C. and he still has six more months left on his loan, however, there would already be interested parties in his services, as in the case of Colo-Colo.
In the meantime, it remains with the box’fish‘, where he would have to be at least until June 2023 and later he has to report to the feline group in case they do not acquire his services permanently, since he has a link with the university students until the end of 2025, so until then they would be masters of their destiny.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is practically a fact that the player will not be part of the auriazul team again. Therefore, in Tigres UANL they hope to do business with Yeferson Soteldo; whether it’s Saints from Brazil, Colo-Colo or anyone else interested in the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, but is expected to get the most out of him financially.
In accordance with Jose Tomas Fernandezfrom Channel 13 Y Radio La Clave in Chile, although Soteldo is ringing in Colo-Colo, The situation is not easy; “The name of Yeferson Soteldo arose in Colo Colo. To me, from the player’s environment, they initially tell me that it is impossible because he is on loan at Santos until June”, he indicated.
Furthermore, the same source states that Saints has the option to buy 50 percent of the Venezuelan soccer player’s pass for 4 million dollars; that is, Tigres would have assessed Soteldo in 8 million dollars. While the caciques are looking for the footballer’s loan, so it seems impossible for them to get anything with this negotiation.
Meanwhile, the movement of the market is awaited; The truth is that Tigres wants to make an economic benefit out of Yeferson Soteldo and that someone pays for their services definitively.
#Tigres #UANL #hopes #business #Yeferson #Soteldo
Leave a Reply