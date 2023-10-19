Diego Reyes He returned to training with Tigres UANL after his operation on one of his hands. However, the defender will still not be able to see activity with the San Nicolás de los Garza team in the duel against the Cruz Azul Football Club on Matchday 13, because he continues with the points from the operation to which he went. submitted on the right hand, so he had to work separately.
That way, Diego Reyes It would cause the cats to drop out of the next game, although it is good news for the coach. Robert Dante Siboldi knowing that he will be able to count on the center back in the final stretch of the tournament, taking into account that his team has the possibility of fighting for the general leadership of the Apertura 2023.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The feline team would only have two casualties for the next four dates of the regular campaign, since Raymundo Fulgencio and Jesus Garza They will be absent, since both players are concentrated with the Mexican U-23 team, which will be participating in the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
For its part, Sebastian Cordova He will be reporting and joining training this Thursday, after having played with the national team against Ghana and Germany on the FIFA Date in October.
Tigres UANL will be hosting the Cruz Azul Football Club next Saturday, October 21 on the field of the Universitario Stadium at 9:00 p.m., in the resumption of the Apertura 2023 activity of Mexican football.
#Tigres #UANL #confirmed #loss #match #Cruz #Azul