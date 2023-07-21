After several weeks of negotiations, the UANL Tigers finally managed to sign Ozziel Herrerathe Mexican youth of Atlas FC, as confirmed by himself Pepe Riestraexecutive president of the red and black club at a press conference once the club made the player see that it is best to reach the cats, so it is only a matter of hours for the cats to make the official announcement on their social networks.
“Tigres, appeared with an offer that is good for the club at the moment, a good offer for the player in matters, let’s say, of sports projection and what Tigres is offering him, now we have to find the famous will, that all parties reach the same situation”
– Jose Riesta.
Similarly, according to information from Aztec Sportsthe arrival of the player to the cats is already a fact, for what will be the third Mexican reinforcement of the tournament for the auriazules.
The youth has a future projection and is already considered a national team, the rojinegro youth squad was part of the two-time Zorros championship, currently at the age of 22, he seeks to be more media and earn a place in the Aztec team.
