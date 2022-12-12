Diego Cocca He is the new technical director of the Tigres UANL for the Clausura 2023 and is doing the respective preseason work to begin to form what will be his squad for his debut tournament.
As is normal, after having left the technical direction of the red and black Atlas where he achieved the feat of winning a two-time championship, he is aware of several footballers who fit his profile and for this reason, he has asked the feline board to sign Diego Barbosaan element of the Guadalajara who is also in the sights of Club América.
The rojinegro youth squad player is 26 years old and works mainly as a right-back and would be the ideal candidate to assume ownership in that position with the auriazules after the departure of louis rodriguez and that javier aquino occupy that position in the stage of michael herrera.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In recent days there has also been talk of the interest of the Coapa cadre in the services of Diego Barbosabecause they want to give competition to the youth emilio lara and although you also have the option of Julian Araujo of los angeles galaxythe red and black player is the first option.
In addition, a multiple exchange between three teams has also sounded: inter miamiAmerica and Atlas where Rodolfo Pizarro that belongs to the American group would go to Guadalajara, Roger Martinez de las Águilas would go to the United States and Diego Barbosa I would end up in the Nest.
However, these are still just speculations and the versions that are handled on social networks seem distant and surely everything will end in a normal signing, since the red and black know the value of their footballer who has a link with them until the summer of 2025 and is currently finds valued at €1.80 million in accordance with transfer markt.
#Tigres #UANL #Atlas #player #Clausura
Leave a Reply