The former player of the Tigres UANL, the French midfielder, Florian Thauvinhe did not have the best numbers with the feline team, but even so he earned the love and appreciation of the fans, so the departure of nicholas lopez He leaves an untrained place available in Mexico and the followers of the feline team have requested the return of the Frenchman.
Thauvin He came to the Auriazules as a free agent in 2021 after not renewing with him Olympic Marseilleand turning down multiple offers from European football.
with tigers, Florian He played 38 games, where he scored eight goals and distributed five assists in all competitions and was even present in the Clásico Regio.
They were not such outstanding data, but the fans were very happy with his actions, although he had some injuries that left him out for some periods and did not allow him to play regularly.
For michael herrera, Florian He was going to be a great figure of the team, but the ‘Louse‘ was terminated and upon arrival Diego Cocca to lead the Clausura 2023, left Thauvin out of the team’s plans.
He left as a free agent udinese in Serie A and shortly after, cocca He left the Tigres project thrown by the Mexican team, from where he would be dismissed very soon.
At the moment, Florian has value of €3.5 million and Tigres had the sale of 5 million dollars for him tooth lopez to León, as well as having the place of Untrained in Mexico free, for which fans on social networks ask that they go for the French.
And it is that the fans consider that what he did was an injustice coccaand then for nothing, after only lasting five games on the auriazul bench.
