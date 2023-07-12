After missing the first two dates of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the UANL Tigers already have their figure and all-time top scorer back in training, André-Pierre Gignacthe French striker returned to train with the group and could return to activity this weekend on matchday 3 when the feline team receives Club León at ‘El Volcán’ prior to the break that will take place in the MX League, for the participation of Mexican clubs in the League Cup in the United States and Canada.
The gallant attacker returned to the group’s work on Tuesday morning, however, it will not be until Friday when the medical staff and the coach will evaluate whether it will be possible for the player to see activity at home so as not to risk a relapse.
It should be noted that the European suffered a trauma to his hip and left thigh prior to his debut in the tournament against Puebla on date 1 of the tournament, also missing the match from the previous weekend against Juárez corresponding to date 2.
The estimated date of his return is still uncertain, but in the event that he does not see activity this coming Saturday, it would be until July 26 for his debut within the League Cupwhere they will be measured against the Portland Timbers.
